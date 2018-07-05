Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Employees of Billy Kay’s Dine and Dance will be spending the next few days power washing away mud from the floor. Toni Marie Martin said it’s an unfamiliar task.

“July 7, 1977, was the last major flood,” said Martin.

However, history was made again when the restaurant and bar flooded last night.

“Everything at the bar was everywhere it wasn’t supposed to be,’ Martin said. “Things from the back room were up front in the side room.”

Martin estimates about $40,000 in structural damage.

“All our coolers are shot, draft system. There was water like this in there,” said Martin.

Next door, employees of Mechanic Coffee were wiping down tables and chairs out front and cleaning what they could inside. Owner David Sutfin said this is the first time his business has been flooded in the two years it’s been open.

“It broke the doors open and filled the café with water and whole basement,” said Sutfin.

What Sutfin is most concerned about, the coffee bar was damaged.

“The coffee bar we made was all handmade. We would have to do it again and hope to do it the same way. We’re not able to just replace it,” said Sutfin.

Both businesses hope to re-open soon.

“I’ll probably have a temporarily set up tomorrow on streets and maybe by weekend back open for business,” said Sutfin.

“I guess in reality within a week we could be up and running,” said Martin.