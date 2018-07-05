WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Get paid to shop?

It sounds too good to be true, but it’s totally legitimate. Just ask Jessica Atallah. She earns cash back every time she shops thanks to the free app Ibotta.

“Every time I go grocery shopping, I use it. I use it for eBay, Amazon, pretty much anything in my daily life,” says Atallah.

Atallah earns $20-$30 a month using the Ibotta app. The company says it has paid consumers more than $200 million nationwide for using its free app.

Ibotta will give you cash back bonus on things you buy every day, like eggs and orange juice to makeup and shampoo.

And it works with major companies. For shoppers who use Giant Eagle for groceries, you can link your Giant Eagle Advantage card to the system to earn your cash back deals. You can also submit receipts proving you have purchased certain items to earn your money.

Bryan Leach, CEO of Ibotta says paying customers when they shop is cheaper and more effective than advertising. And the company is able to see what consumers are buying and when.

“We track about $7 billion worth of sales every year,” says Leach.

Users of Ibotta are learning it pays to shop. Atallah has made $585 in cash rewards since she started using the app.

“It’s pretty much free money on stuff I’m already buying, so why not use it?”

