HIGHLAND PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Thick mud caked to the cement in the back of Pittsburgh Police Zone 5 headquarters in Highland Park had to be power washed. Inside, crews were mopping away water and mud. The parking lot out front is a big mess that could take days to clean up.

“Right now, get the parking lot area cleaned up for the officers to bring their vehicles back down here and have crew working inside to get it clean inside,” said City Operations Director Guy Costa.

Costa said last night’s heavy rains damaged two police vehicles.

“From the high waters, a couple police vehicles did go under water,” said Costa. “The two vehicles damaged, they are working on as we speak so it looks like we’ll be able to put them back in service.”

Other items just needed some drying out.

“As you can see they’re removing a lot of their items from inside the station cleaning them up,” said Costa.

Costa said Zone 5 has been flooding more over the last few years and doesn’t know why.

“It’s something we need to address and figure out what’s causing the problem,” said Costa.

Until that problem is addressed, the goal right now is getting the building cleaned.