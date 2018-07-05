WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Andy Sheehan
Filed Under:Andy Sheehan, Local TV, Police Training, Sen. Jay Costa

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) — Police in financially-strapped towns like Rankin can barely pay their officers — and perhaps the outcry over the recent tragedy will get them the additional training they need.

“The better the training of these the police officer are trained everywhere the better off everyone is doing to be,” said Rankin Police Chief Ryan Wooten.

police Senator Jay Costa Drafts Legislation To Tackle Underpaid, Under Trained Police Officers

Photo Credit: KDKA

And Senator Jay Costa just drafted legislation to do just that.

“We need to have more training and more standardized training where it is applicable all over the commonwealth,” he said.

Part-time officers work for two or more departments for less than $12 dollar an hour and log upwards of 60 hours a week just to make ends meet. Costa’s bill seeks to address that as well.

“It’s not good for anyone,” he said. “It’s not good for the community because can create highly stressed situations when you’re working that many hours. We need to find a way for our communities to provide more help along those lines.”

Costa will be holding hearing with community leaders and law enforcement on ways to come up with the money and look at other solutions like regionalizing police departments.

“We have an inordinate number of police departments, and as a result you’ve got fragmented policing that’s taken place in these communities,’ Costa said. “We need to look at where it’s best to consolidate and merge some of these agencies.”

Chief Dale Kraeer of Turtle Creek thinks merging departments makes sense.

“I would say as for the resources and for the officers with their benefits and they pay — absolutely.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s