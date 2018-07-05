Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On this Fourth of July, it’s a good time to celebrate our country’s history, and there are lots of ways to do that in our area.

Kidsburgh has a list of 10 places that make history fun for kids, including the Heinz History Center and the Fort Pitt Museum.

However, there’s a third museum affiliated with those. It’s the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village.

It’s the oldest site of human habitation in all of North America and it’s only an hour away from Pittsburgh in Washington County.

The folks at Meadowcroft recommend allowing three hours if you want to see everything on the property in one visit.

You can get more information by visiting Kidsburgh’s website.