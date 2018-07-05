Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A crash at Pikel’s Top Tier Fuels service station at the intersection of Routes 119 and 85 in Indiana County on Thursday afternoon resulted in one death.

A car was traveling north on SR 119 approaching the intersection with SR 85. The vehicle then, for an unknown reason, exited the northwest corner of the intersection and impacted into a concrete curb that surrounds the parking lot. The vehicle then traveled across the parking lot into a fuel pump or pumps before hitting the station building with its passenger side.

An 52-year-old adult female, of Commodore, Pa., was found by first responders to be deceased inside the building. It is believed she was an employee of that facility.

There were two people were in a vehicle – two adult males. One man is in custody and the other was apprehended later in the afternoon after fleeing, according to state police.

Police are currently investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 724-357-1960.