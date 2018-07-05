Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Pitcairn Police department said officers were attacked Wednesday night while responding to a call, with one suffering a broken wrist.

After they were called to a domestic violence incident, 27-year-old Quinton Williams lashed out.

The volatile situation involved a man smashing the rear window and tail lights of his own car and threatening the woman inside the house. When two police officers arrived – a male and female officer – the man charged at them.

“He physically attacked them,” Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said. “He went to punch the female officer in the face.”

It was dark but chaotic, but instead of drawing weapons, Farally said the officers stayed cool.

“(The female officer) and the other officer were able to use the least amount of force though their education and training they got from this department to get the suspect to the ground,” he said.

The officers subdued Williams, who was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Though Williams was uninjured, the female officer suffered the broken wrist. The district magistrate released Williams on his own recognizance without a monetary bond.

“Assaulting a police officer — even a member of the public – it’s kind of sad when someone gets hurt in any situation and then they get to walk right out like nothing even happened,” Farally said.

Still, Farally was pleased his officers used their training to do their jobs.

“We do try to train and educate our officers to have sound judgement, to do the right thing, to make the right call,” Farally said.

The arrest is an example of proper use of force and de-escalation training when that type of training is being stressed, especially in small departments.