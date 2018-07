Heavy Damage As More Storms Hit Pittsburgh Area On Fourth Of July The storms brought down trees and power lines in Pittsburgh as well as the eastern suburbs on Wednesday night.

Protestors Block Busy Intersection In Mount Lebanon Protesters unhappy that East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld is not behind bars after the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose in a traffic stop in June were blocking Washington Road at Connor Road and Gilkeson Road in Mount Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

Aspinwall Hit Hard Again By Storms, Flooding For the second time this week, storms are wreaking havoc in Aspinwall.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning, Flood Warnings Issued In Pittsburgh The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a flash flood warning on the Fourth of July.

Strong Storms Cause Damage, Flooding In Verona More strong storms moved through the area Wednesday night, which caused extensive damage in Verona.

Pittsburgh Man Arrested After Throwing Beer Bottles On I-79 While Naked A Pittsburgh man is in custody on charges after multiple calls of him being nude on the berm of Interstate 79 on Tuesday afternoon in South Strabane Township, according to a report in the Washington Observer-Reporter.

Pittsburgh Fireworks Show Goes On As Spectators Endure Heat, Threat Of Storms There were a lot of other events at Point State Park besides fireworks, and singer Gabby Barrett was the headliner.

Authorities: 92-Year-Old Woman Kills Son, 72, During Confrontation Over Moving To Assisted Living Facility Authorities say a 92-year-old woman killed her 72-year-old son during a confrontation about her moving to an assisted living facility.

Kennywood Announces 'Project 412' ContestKennywood has been teasing fans for weeks about their "Project 412." Now, they are holding a contest and the winners will be among the first riders for the new attraction.