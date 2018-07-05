Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More severe weather moved into western Pennsylvania Thursday morning, which has triggered several alerts.

According to KDKA-TV Meteorologist Ron Smiley, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Allegheny County until 10 a.m.

Cities that may be impacted include, Ross, Millvale and Shaler.

The storms are not moving very fast, which is contributing to the flooding concerns.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Pennsylvania until midnight.

Two rounds of rain are expected to impact the area on Thursday. The heaviest morning rain has moved off to the west of the Pittsburgh area.

However, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties could see flash flooding though noon.

We will get a break in activity until about 5 p.m., when some rain could arrive ahead of cold front.

Cooler weather is expected on Friday and the weekend is looking dry.

Meawhile, reports of damage and flooding are coming in from around the area.

In Millvale, Girty’s Run is rising and flooding several streets. As of 8:30 a.m., nine people were trapped in their homes and North Street and Evergreen Avenue were flooded out.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

In Verona, several trees have been uprooted. In the area of South Avenue near Fourth Street, one tree fell onto a home.

“This is my father’s house. I got a call around 9 o’clock telling me the tree out front went through the roof, the windows, the side of the house, everything. So, we came out and checked it out and as you can see, there’s substantial damage to the sidewalk, the house, everything,” Jim Anker Jr. said.

In Aspinwall, residents along Delafield Road are dealing with flooding for the second time this week.

Early Thursday morning, the road looked more like a river. As a result, a section of the road is closed and Public Works crews are on scene.

There are also reports of flooding along Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road. In fact, Babcock Boulevard has been closed at McKnight Road.

The inbound side of McKnight Road was also closed between Nelson Run and the Parkway North.

Thousands of people are also without power.

According to Duquesne Light, about 10,000 customers were without power as of 9 a.m. Most of those affected customers are located in northern Allegheny County.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is without power and will be closed today.

