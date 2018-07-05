Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Aspinwall, Pa. (KDKA) – The Aspinwall Department of Public Works is busy cleaning catch basins and sewers on Thursday, as well as removing debris from roads after being hit hard again by storms.

With over seven inches of rain in the last 72 hours, the borough has declared a state of emergency.

The public works crew along, and the fire department responded to flooding calls, trees down and car entrapments while assessing damage to roads, trees, catch basins and curbs.

The borough is expected to deliver dumpsters in the municipal parking lot and on Field Avenue near Third Street while Waste Management is working to pick up garbage in areas that were missed on Tuesday morning.

Aspinwall is under a flood watch until midnight, with heavy rains totaling 1 to 2.5 inches expected.