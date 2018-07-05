Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Flooding is causing major problems in Ross Township.

As of noon, part of Babcock Boulevard remained closed because of flooding. At one point, cars and trucks were driving through the high waters, but the flooding got so bad that part of the road near Evergreen Road buckled and is impassable.

Another area that was hit hard by the flooding was the intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Peoples Road. Flooding caused the road to buckle and is now closed. Pieces of asphalt were left scattered across the intersection.

Crews pulled a race car trailer out of a creek along Peoples Road shortly after noon. The race car was still inside the trailer, but it started right up after it was pulled from the creek.

Just about a half-mile up the road, more damage forced Thompson Run to be closed from Babcock to the Radcliffe residential community.

There are lots of trouble spots in between that crews are working to clear.

Further complicating matters, a landslide at Nelson Run has closed the outbound side of McKnight Road.

