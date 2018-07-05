Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOME, Pa. (KDKA) – A crash at Pikel’s gas station at the intersection of Routes 119 and 85 in Indiana County on Thursday afternoon resulted in one death.

The vehicle struck a fuel pump and the actual building after going over the curb. A fire engulfed the structure, causing the death of an adult female.

There were two people were in a vehicle – two adult males. One man is in custody and the other is being sought by police. Police are looking for a white male in his 30s, about 5-foot-11, 150 pounds. He was not wearing a shirt and has a beard. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.