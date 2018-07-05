WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
HOME, Pa. (KDKA) – A crash at Pikel’s gas station at the intersection of Routes 119 and 85 in Indiana County on Thursday afternoon resulted in one death.

One Dead In Indiana County Crash, Suspect Sought

The vehicle struck a fuel pump and the actual building after going over the curb. A fire engulfed the structure, causing the death of an adult female.

There were two people were in a vehicle – two adult males. One man is in custody and the other is being sought by police. Police are looking for a white male in his 30s, about 5-foot-11, 150 pounds. He was not wearing a shirt and has a beard. Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1.

