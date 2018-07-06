WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested and two others are being sought for the kidnapping and sexual assault of two teen sisters at a northwest Ohio motel.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday arrested 28-year-old David Contreras in Lubbock, Texas. Bowling Green police say he’s been charged with rape and kidnapping for the June 28 sexual assault of the sisters, ages 13 and 14, at a motel where they were staying with their mother.

bowling green sex assault 2 Suspects Arrested, 2 More Sought In Rape Of Ohio Teen Sisters

Left: David Ramos Contreras, Middle: Juan Garcia Rios Adiel, Right: Arnuflo Ramos. (Photos Courtesy of Bowling Green Police)

Authorities continue to search for 19-year-old Juan Garcia Rios Adel and Arnulfo Ramos, whose age isn’t known. Both are charged with rape and kidnapping.

Twenty-four-year-old Juan Simon was arrested shortly after the assault and is charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

