SOUTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Two families in Westmoreland County are picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their duplex Friday morning.

All of the residents got out safely, but two dogs didn’t survive.

“I didn’t realize fire could spread this quick,” survivor Jordan Bryan said. “I was shocked. It was horrifying.”

“I’m numb. My head hurts so bad from crying,” Amanda Corley said. “You just never think it’s your house.”

Corley is the co-owner of the duplex. All her prized keepsakes are gone.

“The whole house. Everything in the house. Everything,” she said. “All of our photos. My mom passed away. My cousin. I have all their photos in there, and they’re all gone.”

They say the worst part was losing two dogs, including Annabel, who was carrying pups.

“I never thought losing her would hurt this much. It really does hurt. I miss her to death,” Bryan said.

“She ran back into the house. The flames were too bad. The firefighters couldn’t even go in and get her,” Corley said.

While still in shock, the families are coming to grips with where they’re going to live.

“I got buddies. They offered me a house,” survivor Austin Bryan said. “I think the Red Cross reached out to us with hotels for the weekend.”

The damage was so severe, officials are having a hard time determining a cause, and the flames were so intense that five cars melted.

Corley says there is no insurance on the duplex.