WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elvis Costello

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (AP) – Elvis Costello has canceled the rest of his European summer tour after undergoing surgery for a “small but very aggressive” cancerous tumor.

The post-punk singer-songwriter says he needs time to recover after the operation.

The 63-year-old musician said in a statement Friday that he initially thought “normal service had been resumed” but now realized he needed more rest. He said “therefore, I must reluctantly cancel all the remaining engagements of this tour.”

elvis costello Elvis Costello Cancels Tour Dates After Cancer Surgery

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TBS)

He vowed to “return at the soonest opportunity.”

The canceled concerts were in Britain, Croatia, Austria, Norway and Sweden.

Costello, whose hits include “Alison” and “Oliver’s Army,” urged men to go to their doctors if they had symptoms they were worried about.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s