VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) –The FBI has joined the search for a missing 16-year-old Vandergrift girl.

According to police, Lena Dixon was last seen leaving in the middle of her shift at McDonald’s along Hyde Park Road in Leechburg on June 26.

She was seen leaving the restaurant in a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows.

lena dixon FBI Joins Search For Missing 16 Year Old Vandergrift Girl

(Photos Provided)

According to a Tribune-Review report, Dixon’s mother says the driver was an older man and her daughter may have met him on the internet.

Dixon is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 172 pounds. She has brown hair with blue and green highlights.

She also wears glasses and has a piercing on the right side of her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vandergrift Police at (724)-568-5507 or call 911.

