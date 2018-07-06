Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) – The first hurricane of the 2018 season has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane on Friday. Forecasters say it is expected to fizzle quickly. At 5 a.m. forecaster said the storm reached 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm became a tropical depression and then a tropical storm on Thursday.

Beryl has intensified to a hurricane this morning with 80 mph max winds at 11 am ET. Beryl is an very small storm, with hurricane force winds extending only 10 mi from the center and tropical storm winds only out 30 mi. May still be a hurricane when it reaches the Lesser Antilles pic.twitter.com/kwHB1dYDdZ — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 6, 2018

The storm is moving toward the Lesser Antilles, where it is expected to encounter wind shear. It will bring wind and rain to the area.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)