WeatherClick here for the latest watches and warnings!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Beryl, National Hurricane Center

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) – The first hurricane of the 2018 season has formed in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Beryl was upgraded to a hurricane on Friday. Forecasters say it is expected to fizzle quickly. At 5 a.m. forecaster said the storm reached 75 mph (120 kph).

The storm became a tropical depression and then a tropical storm on Thursday.

The storm is moving toward the Lesser Antilles, where it is expected to encounter wind shear. It will bring wind and rain to the area.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s