MILLVALE (KDKA) – There’s hardly any room to walk along the sidewalk on North Avenue in Millvale as neighbors continue to pile up trash after Thursday’s flooding.

“Everything came that quick and went that fast,” said Elaina Maleski, a Millvale resident.

The Maleski family carried everything from the flooded basement, to the soggy backyard, through the side deck and to the curb.

“Just a little setback, still staying positive, we’ll be alright,” said Michael Ventrice, a Millvale resident.

Down the street, Donna Stubenraugh’s living room now looks like a storage room. Christmas lights and other decorations cover her couch.

“No gas, can’t take a shower, no hot water, she said.

She tried to save as much as she could, but the water came on too fast.

“We had three big guys trying to get the washer up, but it filled up with water too fast,” she said.

Stubenraugh said she’s only seen flooding this bad once before: Hurricane Ivan.

The town opened up the community center on Lincoln Avenue for anyone in need, designating it as a meeting spot for all volunteers and future donations.

All residents in need are encouraged to stop by to pick up snacks, water, and cleaning supplies.

The town’s trash pickup is scheduled for Saturday because of the holiday this week, and the borough set up dumpsters throughout the town.