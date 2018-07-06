  • KDKA TVOn Air

NORTH BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Some very special additions to a North Belle Vernon park were unveiled Friday.

The Community Bank park added attractions for kids who have physical disabilities.

One new glider can hold multiple wheelchairs at one time and two new swings are specially made for kids with muscle control issues.

(Photo Courtesy: Ed Riedmann)

The park also has new swings where parents and kids can swing facing each other.

Officials say it was important to have a park that would cater to all children.

The idea behind the park came from the borough’s secretary and treasurer. She has developmentally delayed twin boys and wanted a place for them to play.

The project cost about $89,000, which all came from fundraising.

