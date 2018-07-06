  • KDKA TV

James Ramey, Ohio

WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio man has avoided a possible death sentence by pleading guilty to killing the mother of his 10-month-old son and abducting the boy and the woman’s stepmother.

A judge in northwest Ohio’s Fulton County on Friday sentenced James Ramey, of Toledo, to 27 years to life in prison after his guilty pleas.

Authorities say Ramey broke into a house in Delta in March 2017, shot and killed his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Amanda Mangas, and then kidnapped the boy and the woman.

Authorities tracked Ramey’s cellphone to northern Indiana, where he was found with the infant and the woman, who weren’t hurt.

Ramey had been charged with domestic violence before the shooting.

The 28-year-old apologized in court before sentencing.

