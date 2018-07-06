  • KDKA TV

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s highest court will not allow the immediate release of a grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

The state Supreme Court on Friday said it would accept further written arguments next week from lawyers for current and former priests who object to being named in the nearly 900-page report.

It had first held up its release in an order June 20.

The state attorney general wants it made public now.

But more than two dozen current and retired members of the clergy say it is replete with errors and mischaracterizations that would violate their constitutional rights.

A two-year investigation targeted the dioceses of Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Scranton.

It’s considered by victim advocates to be one of the most exhaustive examinations by any state of clergy abuse.

