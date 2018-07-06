  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROBINSON (KDKA) — A main break sent water shooting into the air in Robinson on Friday evening.

robinson township water main break 2 Main Break Sends Water Shooting Into The Air In Robinson

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Allegheny County officials said units were sent to the area of South Petrie Road for a report of a large water main break. Initial reports said water was shooting more than 50 feet in the air and a utility pole was in danger of falling.

robinson township water main break 1 Main Break Sends Water Shooting Into The Air In Robinson

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Water and power companies were notified, and the local fire department was called to assist.

