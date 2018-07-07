Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County woman is facing charges after allegedly driving while under the influence with two young children in the car.

State police say 31-year-old Jessica Lynn Weber, of West Sunbury, Pa., was driving north on West Sunbury Road in Clay Township around 9 p.m. Thursday when she swerved off the road and into a rock drainage ditch.

The vehicle rotated onto its passenger side while it traveled off the road.

While state police were investigating, troopers found that Weber was under the influence of alcohol.

State police say there were two children under the age of 4 in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one of the children was not restrained in a child seat.

No one was injured.

Weber was taken into custody and placed in the Butler County Prison.