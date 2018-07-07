Filed Under:delaware, Fatal Crash, New Jersey

TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) — A family spokesperson has identified the New Jersey family who were killed in Friday’s crash on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware.

According to that spokesperson, the father is Audie Trinidad, 61, and his daughters Kaitlyn, 20, Danna, 17, Melissa, 13, and Allison, also 13.

CBS Philadelphia reports Trinidad’s wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, was transported to a local area hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

trinidad family1 Father, 4 Daughters Killed In Car Crash; Mother Expected To Survive

(Photo: CBS3) From left-to-right, pictured above is Danna, Mary Rose, Allison, Audie, Kaitlyn, and Melissa.

Both husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police say, but their four daughters were not.

Delaware State Police are still investigating a multi-fatal crash that killed them and shut down part of Route 1 traffic in New Castle County on July 6.

The accident happened on Route 1 northbound in the area of Pine Tree Road in Townsend around 3:50 p.m. And officials say there were two survivors from the crash, including the wife of one of the deceased victims.

 

Master Coporal Melissa Jaffe said, “It’s certainly heartbreaking. I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they’re going through.”

Police say a work-style pickup truck was headed southbound on Pine Tree Road when it crossed over the center median into northbound traffic. The truck hit a passenger vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 1. The passenger car came to a rest at the center median as the truck continued southbound on the northbound lanes when a minivan struck it.

 

The pickup truck had two occupants who were transferred to a local area hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police say. The passenger car had one occupant who was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Route 1 is now reopened, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe that has been set up to support the sole survivor, Mary Rose, was created Saturday and has already exceeded it’s goal of $10,000.

