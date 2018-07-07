Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Ghost

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Ghost came to Animal Friends after being rescued from the streets of a local neighborhood. He tends to be on the timid side and prefers to be by himself rather than around other cats. With the dedicated care of our staff and volunteers, he is slowly learning to trust humans. Ghost would prefer to be the only cat in your home so he can have all your attention to himself! Stop by to meet him today!

To find out more about how to adopt Ghost, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Leroy & Walker

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am a large, nice cat who likes to be held and loved! But sometimes I can be cranky…

To find out more about how to adopt Leroy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Walker is a senior pet. He is ready to be loved and know what life is like being the center of attention. Likes to go for walks, get attention and treats. Please come and meet me!

To find out more about how to adopt Walker, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

Pearl

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley

Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley Pet Profile:

Pearl didn’t have the best life before she arrived at Animal Protectors. She was living in a home with 12 other dogs in not the greatest conditions. We were able to take four of the dogs into our care… Pearl being one of them.

Pearl has quite the personality and is bursting at the seams with energy! She loves everyone and can’t contain her excitement when she gets to go outside to spend time with people.

This little girl is only around a year old and would definitely benefit from training. She is a young dog and still plays like a puppy, but she has a ton of potential and we know that she will make someone very happy.

Pearl does get along with other dogs and we believe that she could go into a home with cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Pearl, visit this link!

If you are interested in pet adoption at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, you can visit their shelter on Linden Avenue in New Kensington. They can be reached at 724-339-7388, or you can visit their website here.

Vanderburgh

Rabbit Wranglers

Rabbit Wranglers Pet Profile:

Vanderburgh is a stunning young Angora. She’s a bit on the shy side, but is easily handled and friendly. She’s an active girl who loves to have toys to play with and would enjoy having a box to dig in and explore.

Because she has such long and luxurious fur, extra grooming is require to maintain her good looks. Daily brushing and occasional clipping will help keep her locks from tangling.

We think Vanderburgh may do with a bunny friend! Contact us soon to schedule a time to meet this delightful rabbit!

To find out more about how to adopt Vanderburgh, visit this link!

If you would like to adopt any of the pets from Rabbit Wranglers, visit their website by clicking this link, or give them a call at 412-953-1770.

