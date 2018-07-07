Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) — People are going door-to-door in Arnold and New Kensington to collect signatures on a petition asking Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi to resign.

The petition is a response to Peconi’s controversial Facebook posts about Antwon Rose protesters.

Peconi posted photos of a water cannon in use and wrote, “We need one of these for tomorrow,” referencing a protest march. She also wrote, in part, that “none of [the protesters] work now. That’s how they can do with at 7 a.m.”

Protesters stood in front of Arnold’s city hall last week, calling for her to resign. Peconi issued an apology, but many residents and members of the City Council say it’s not enough.

“I believe every council person has asked her to step aside, step down and resign, so we can move forward in a positive direction for our community,” Arnold Councilman Philip McKinley said.

Peconi’s Facebook account has been deleted.