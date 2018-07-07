Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man and a dog were found dead inside a Carrick home early Saturday morning.

Police were sent to the 500 block of Kirk Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for a well-being call.

When officers arrived on the scene, the front door of the home was open. Officers found a man and a dog dead inside the house.

Police say the man’s death is being considered a homicide. He has not yet been identified.

No arrests have been made at this time and no further details have been released.

