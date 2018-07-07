  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s new K-9 has died.

K-9 Loki, a 10-week-old bloodhound, joined the K-9 Unit in June.

According to police, Loki was playing with his trainer Saturday morning when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a veterinary center.

Vets determined he was suffering from aspiration pneumonia, which is “when a dog’s lungs become inflamed as the result of the inhalation of food, water, vomit or any other type of liquid or solid.”

Loki passed away around 2 p.m.

Police said the pup was going to be trained to find missing people, including missing children, Alzheimer’s patients and children with autism as part of Project Lifesaver.

