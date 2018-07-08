Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PATTON, Pa. (AP) – The body of a fisherman has been recovered from a lake in central Pennsylvania more than two weeks after he went missing.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said park rangers found the body just before 6 p.m. Saturday on the surface near the center of Glendale Lake in Prince Gallitzin State Park.

Lees identified the victim as 67-year-old Larry Gontero of Luthersburg, Clearfield County. He called the search “a long, painstaking 16 days for this family.”

Park manager Jessica Lavelua said three dive teams searched about 250 acres of the 1,600-acre lake Saturday. Volunteer firefighters and others patrolled the shoreline in rafts and pontoon boats.

Lavelua said there have been several drownings at the lake in recent years, but it’s been over a decade since a search of this magnitude.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)