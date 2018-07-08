Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) — A 19-year-old died after his car plunged over a hillside in Lawrence County late Saturday night.

Police say the Union Township man was driving south on Bridge Street in Ellwood City, travelling about 40 to 50 mph, when he lost his brakes.

He crossed over several streets, went through a parking lot and went over a 150-foot embankment. The car hit several trees and eventually rolled over and landed on its roof.

The 19-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and killed. His identity has not been released.

Two female passengers were able to get out of the vehicle and climb back up the hill. They were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated and released.