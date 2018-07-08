  • KDKA TV

ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) — A woman was attacked by a man with a box cutter while she was walking to work at an Erie pharmacy.

Whitnie Sullivan, 21, was walking across the parking lot of a Walgreens in Erie on July 3 when a man slashed her face and neck with a box cutter.

GoErie.com reports that witnesses saw the suspect, 30-year-old Steveland Robinson, panhandling near the front entrance of the Walgreens before the attack. Witnesses later saw Robinson standing over Sullivan while she screamed for help.

Robinson was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

Man Slashes Womans Face, Neck With Box Cutter In Walgreens Parking Lot

(Photo Credit: Prayers For Whitnie/Facebook)

Sullivan’s sister, Ashley Wiggins, set up a Facebook group to post updates on Sullivan’s condition.

Wiggins wrote a surgeon told them the cut on Sullivan’s neck came within 2 millimeters of killing her, but Sullivan is expected to make a full recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for bills and other expenses.

