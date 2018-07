Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McKees Rocks (KDKA) — A fire burned through three houses in McKees Rocks early Sunday morning.

The Red Cross is reporting that 12 people escaped the fire, seven of them were children.

The fire happened on the 400 block of Woodward Avenue.

Three total houses burned, two of them were occupied.

The fire is being investigated by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal.