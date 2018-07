Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man died Saturday after his lawn tractor rolled over and killed him.

The victim, Joseph Orient, 75, was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of death was determined to be traumatic asphyxiation.

The death is being investigated by the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.