  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antwon Rose, Local TV, Protest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man drove through a crowd protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose on Sunday afternoon.

Protesters were marching along Route 30 in North Versailles around 5 p.m. and had shut down part of the highway when a man reportedly drove through the crowd. It is unknown at this time if any protesters were injured.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette captured video of a police officer handcuffing the driver and placing him in the back of a police car.

WATCH —

 

The protests began around 3 p.m. in East Pittsburgh on Grandview Avenue. Protesters marched toward the area where Rose was shot before moving onto Route 30.

antwon rose protest1 Man Drives Through Antwon Rose Protesters On Route 30

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

RELATED STORIES:

Protesters have taken to the streets and shut down major roadways multiple times since Rose was killed in June, and this isn’t the first time a driver went through the crowd.

Gregory Wagner, 58, was caught on video driving through a crowd of protesters near PNC Park. He is facing multiple charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s