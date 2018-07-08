Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man drove through a crowd protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose on Sunday afternoon.

Protesters were marching along Route 30 in North Versailles around 5 p.m. and had shut down part of the highway when a man reportedly drove through the crowd. It is unknown at this time if any protesters were injured.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette captured video of a police officer handcuffing the driver and placing him in the back of a police car.

WATCH —

The protests began around 3 p.m. in East Pittsburgh on Grandview Avenue. Protesters marched toward the area where Rose was shot before moving onto Route 30.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

RELATED STORIES:

Protesters have taken to the streets and shut down major roadways multiple times since Rose was killed in June, and this isn’t the first time a driver went through the crowd.

Gregory Wagner, 58, was caught on video driving through a crowd of protesters near PNC Park. He is facing multiple charges.