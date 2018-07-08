Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man drove through a crowd protesting the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose on Sunday afternoon.
Protesters were marching along Route 30 in North Versailles around 5 p.m. and had shut down part of the highway when a man reportedly drove through the crowd. It is unknown at this time if any protesters were injured.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette captured video of a police officer handcuffing the driver and placing him in the back of a police car.
The protests began around 3 p.m. in East Pittsburgh on Grandview Avenue. Protesters marched toward the area where Rose was shot before moving onto Route 30.
Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.
Protesters have taken to the streets and shut down major roadways multiple times since Rose was killed in June, and this isn’t the first time a driver went through the crowd.
Gregory Wagner, 58, was caught on video driving through a crowd of protesters near PNC Park. He is facing multiple charges.