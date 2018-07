Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MILLVALE (KDKA) — At least one firefighter was injured while battling a fire in Millvale on Sunday afternoon.

Calls about the fire in the 100 block of Siegel Street first started coming in around 3 p.m.

Allegheny County officials said just before 4 p.m. that the fire was knocked down.

At least one firefighter suffered a leg injury. A second firefighter also reportedly suffered unknown injuries.

