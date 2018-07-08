Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Duquesne Police say they found about nine pounds of marijuana in a man’s vehicle when they pulled him over for a traffic violation Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were on patrol in the area of Kennedy Avenue and Mifflin Street around 10:30 a.m. when they saw a man staring at his phone while he was driving.

The officers began to follow the vehicle and saw the driver travel into the oncoming lane of traffic twice, so they pulled the vehicle over as the driver turned onto Norman Street.

An officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle and could smell marijuana as he was talking to the driver, who has been identified as 34-year-old Isaiah Dawson, of West Mifflin. As Dawson reached into his glove box, the officer saw him pull out a plastic bag and try to hide it from the officer.

The criminal complaint says the officer recognized the plastic bag as a “corner baggie,” which is used for packaging street level narcotics for distribution.

The officer asked Dawson if there was marijuana in the car. Dawson said there was not, but later handed over the “corner baggie,” which contained about 6.5 grams of suspected marijuana. Dawson allegedly repeatedly told officers, “That’s all I got, you can search the car if you want.”

Police also said Dawson told them he’s a youth football coach and is friends with a Duquesne Police officer and former officers.

“Apparently the driver did not realize that although we value friendship and bonds in the community, our current department treats everyone fairly and equally regardless of a person’s status within the community,” Duquesne Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers proceeded to search Dawson’s car and found more than $5,000 in cash, multiple cell phones, a smart watch and about nine pounds of marijuana.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for Dawson’s home and found additional evidence of drug distribution.

Dawson is facing multiple drug charges. Police say they also contacted the youth football league Dawson coached for to let them know about his arrest.