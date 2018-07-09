Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A man who has accused a since-defrocked priest of molesting him as a 13-year-old is asking Pennsylvania’s highest court to allow the release of a grand jury report into allegations of decades of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

The filing by Todd Frey comes as the state Supreme Court holds up publication of the nearly 900-page report while it accepts written arguments this week from current and former priests who object to being named in the report.

Frey joins nine news organizations and Attorney General Josh Shapiro in asking the court to release the report.

A two-year investigation targeted the dioceses of Erie, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Scranton. Victim advocates say it could be the most exhaustive examination by any state of clergy abuse.

