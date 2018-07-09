Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) — The Arnold mayor’s time in office may be coming to an end.

Community and city government members say it’s time for Mayor Karen Peconi to go. She’s been criticized for a post on social media that called for Antwon Rose protesters to be sprayed with water cannons.

Members of the the Concerned People of Color are going door to door collecting signatures asking for Peconi to resign. They’ve collected more than 300 since Saturday.

The group’s organizer, Aaron Moore, says Arnold doesn’t feel represented by Peconi and that’s why he started the grassroots effort to make a real change.

“It’s also the best way for young, especially black, men to see that we can make changes when we raise our boys,” he said.

Wanda Threatte, her daughter and grandchildren received a recent face-to-face tearful apology from Peconi after what many are calling a racist and insensitive social media post.

Adults and children alike are echoing the need for healing and unity.

Phil McKinley, a member of Arnold City Council, says change wouldn’t have come without the right to protest.

“If Rosa Parks just got up and walked away in 1955 in Alabama, that’s another protest, where would we be?” he said.

A rally will take place before a City Council meeting Tuesday. No word on whether or not Peconi will attend the meeting.