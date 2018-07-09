  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kym Gable
Antwon Rose, Bell Acres, Gregory Wagner

BELL ACRES (KDKA) — Officials in the borough of Bell Acres told KDKA on Monday night they would not be commenting on charges against a councilman accused of driving his Mercedes through a crowd of protesters outside PNC Park.

Gregory Wagner, 58, faces three counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly drove through the crowd of demonstrators protesting the Antwon Rose shooting.

gregory wagner sign Bell Acres Officials Decline To Comment On Councilman Accused Of Driving Through Antwon Rose Protesters

(Photo Credit: Kym Gable/KDKA)

A sign on the council chambers door read that no comment would be made during the regularly scheduled meeting.

Solicitor Robert Max Junker said Wagner was excused due to a death in the family.

