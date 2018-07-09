Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELL ACRES (KDKA) — Officials in the borough of Bell Acres told KDKA on Monday night they would not be commenting on charges against a councilman accused of driving his Mercedes through a crowd of protesters outside PNC Park.

Gregory Wagner, 58, faces three counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly drove through the crowd of demonstrators protesting the Antwon Rose shooting.

A sign on the council chambers door read that no comment would be made during the regularly scheduled meeting.

Solicitor Robert Max Junker said Wagner was excused due to a death in the family.