Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How old you are is how much you’ll pay at Build-A-Bear Workshop on Thursday.

Only on July 12, guests who build a furry friend will be asked how old they are at the register and pay that amount. The offer is in-store only and is only valid for one purchase.

Guests will have to enroll in the Workshop’s free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program for the offer to apply.

Full details can be found at buildabear.com/brand-about-events.html.