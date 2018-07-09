  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Build-A-Bear Workshop, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How old you are is how much you’ll pay at Build-A-Bear Workshop on Thursday.

Only on July 12, guests who build a furry friend will be asked how old they are at the register and pay that amount. The offer is in-store only and is only valid for one purchase.

Guests will have to enroll in the Workshop’s free Build-A-Bear Bonus Club rewards program for the offer to apply.

Full details can be found at buildabear.com/brand-about-events.html.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s