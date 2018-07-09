Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A construction worker had to be flown to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Lawrence County on Monday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of Savannah Road in Shenango Township.

According to officials, a woman was approaching a construction area and failed to stop for the flagger. The 49-year-old man tried to get out of the way, but he was struck by the woman’s car.

The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was flown to a Youngstown health center by medical helicopter.

The driver did not appear to suffer any injuries.

Shenango Township Police are investigating.