BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) — Fans stood for hours, shoulder-to-shoulder, trying to get into the Jimmy Buffett concert this weekend at KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

An extreme backup at the gates caused many fans to miss the first half of the show entirely.

Now, the only thing left is a whole lot of trash and negative reviews from upset fans that say they’re never coming back.

The lines were long and tempers were short at the concert venue.

“Something was going to happen, like it was going to get wild. They’d start chanting and start booing,” said Paul Coultas, the owner of Paul’s Party Bus.

Coultas said he had never seen anything so unorganized.

“They should really be ready for the big ones, not just the average shows,” said Coultas.

It appeared the venue ushered fans through metal detectors at each gate, but couldn’t push them through by show time. Coultas added that the frustrated people stood shoulder-to-shoulder for hours as they waited to funnel inside the gates.

“I don’t know if anything was broken, but I just think their process of getting people through is a bad process, because the show I was at in June, they didn’t have metal detectors and it was still a bad entrance. It took the people almost as long and it was a show with half as many people,” said Coultas.

Coultas brought a small van load of 12 Parrotheads. He said the parking lot attendants charged him $100 to park his van, and then his customers still missed part of the show.

Concert promoter, Live Nation, released a statement that said:

“During last night’s show some fans experienced longer than normal wait times. We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this may have caused and will continue working hard to prevent situations like this from happening again in the future. Any fans who experienced delays are encouraged to reach out to Ticketmaster Fan Support.”

Fans lashed out on the KeyBank Pavilion Facebook page:

Chrissy McWilliams wrote: “You should be ashamed! Not taking any responsibility for the concert last night and telling us to call Ticketmaster! Never again will I come back here. You lost so many customers.”

Jeanne Clap wrote: “What a ridiculous mess of a concert last night. KeyBank Pavilion ruined our Jimmy Buffett experience. Stood in line 2 hours, missed half the show, dangerous parking lot departure.”

KDKA reached out Monday morning to KeyBank Pavilion and were told there was no one would could talk to us about the issues at the Jimmy Buffett concert. When we asked to talk to a manager, we were told that was not possible and to call back later and leave a voicemail.

But we did see a message posted to the pavilion’s Facebook page, it said, in part, “We apologize for any inconvenience that you may have experienced. Please contact the KeyBank Pavilion administration office.”

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller: “Do you think it’s farfetched for people to want a refund?



Coultas: “It’s not at all.”