PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An NFL player is facing a list of charges following his arrest here in Pittsburgh.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 33-year-old Brandon Pettigrew, who is currently a free agent, was arrested on Monday.

brandon pettigrew 497291110 Report: NFL Player Arrested In Pittsburgh, Charged With Assault And Public Drunkenness

(Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, public drunkenness and theft counts.

Pettigrew, who played for the Detroit Lions, lives in Texas, the PG reports.

He’ll have a preliminary hearing later this month.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

