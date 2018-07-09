Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An NFL player is facing a list of charges following his arrest here in Pittsburgh.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 33-year-old Brandon Pettigrew, who is currently a free agent, was arrested on Monday.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, public drunkenness and theft counts.

Pettigrew, who played for the Detroit Lions, lives in Texas, the PG reports.

He’ll have a preliminary hearing later this month.

