  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pie For Breakfast, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Pie For Breakfast” is Downtown Pittsburgh’s newest café! Co-owner Trevett Hooper stop by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen to whip up his Market Hash recipe.

pie for breakfast market hash Pie For Breakfast Recipe: Trevett Hoopers Market Hash

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Trevett Hooper’s Market Hash

  • 4 T. butter
  • 2 T. olive oil
  • 4 cups Napa Cabbage, sliced in 2-inch strips
  • 3 cups boiled and sliced potatoes
  • 2 cups cooked and sliced beets
  • 2 – 3 small, sweet onions, cut in half
  • 10 whole Shishito peppers, stems removed
  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.
  2. Heat a large frying pan, add 2 T. olive oil.
  3. Add onions to frying pan, sliced side down, and sear for about 4 minutes, until nicely browned. Flip to brown evenly, until onions are translucent.
  4. Remove onions from pan. Set aside.
  5. In the same pan, add 2 T. butter. Add potatoes to pan, adding a pinch of salt. Fry for six to eight minutes, turning occasionally, until nicely browned.
  6. Add sliced beets to frying pan, and fry for about five minutes, until the beets begin to caramelize.
  7. Add whole Shishito peppers to the frying pan. Cook for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally. When peppers begin to blister, add cooked onions to the pan.
  8. Cook for three to five minutes, until vegetables begin to soften.
  9. In the meantime, blanch cabbage in the pot of boiling salted water for three minutes.
  10. Add blanched cabbage to frying pan.
  11. Cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
  12. Serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s