PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — “Pie For Breakfast” is Downtown Pittsburgh’s newest café! Co-owner Trevett Hooper stop by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen to whip up his Market Hash recipe.
Trevett Hooper’s Market Hash
- 4 T. butter
- 2 T. olive oil
- 4 cups Napa Cabbage, sliced in 2-inch strips
- 3 cups boiled and sliced potatoes
- 2 cups cooked and sliced beets
- 2 – 3 small, sweet onions, cut in half
- 10 whole Shishito peppers, stems removed
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.
- Heat a large frying pan, add 2 T. olive oil.
- Add onions to frying pan, sliced side down, and sear for about 4 minutes, until nicely browned. Flip to brown evenly, until onions are translucent.
- Remove onions from pan. Set aside.
- In the same pan, add 2 T. butter. Add potatoes to pan, adding a pinch of salt. Fry for six to eight minutes, turning occasionally, until nicely browned.
- Add sliced beets to frying pan, and fry for about five minutes, until the beets begin to caramelize.
- Add whole Shishito peppers to the frying pan. Cook for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally. When peppers begin to blister, add cooked onions to the pan.
- Cook for three to five minutes, until vegetables begin to soften.
- In the meantime, blanch cabbage in the pot of boiling salted water for three minutes.
- Add blanched cabbage to frying pan.
- Cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Serve immediately.
Serves: 4