Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — Police continue to investigate after a Point Park University voice instructor and his dog were found dead inside a Carrick home Saturday.

Police were called to a home in the 500 block of Kirk Avenue around 12:40 a.m. for a well-being check. When officers arrived on the scene, the front door was open.

Inside, officers found 71-year-old Ricardo Tobia, of Pittsburgh, and his dog dead inside.

Neighbors say Tobia was friendly and always greeted everyone in the morning.

“It was strange to come out this morning and see police tape and then hear from the neighbor what had happened,” neighbor Larissa Lindquist said. “We were like, ‘What!?’ Like, we were sleeping, we had no idea.”

Tobia was a private voice instructor at Point Park University. Neighbors say he loved listening to opera music and always spoke with a very elegant voice.

John Pearson, Point Park University provost and senior vice president, released the following statement: “Ricardo Tobia was a private voice instructor at Point Park for 35 years and was well-loved by generations of our students. My condolences go out to his family, students and colleagues.”

“It’s incredibly upsetting. We used to say hello quite a bit and chat with Ricardo. Our dogs were friendly together and played a little bit in the yard. Upsetting, shocking, very saddening.”

The medical examiner has not released the cause of death, but police say they are investigating Tobia’s death as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with informaiont to give them a call.