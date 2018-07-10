Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There was a packed house before the Allegheny County Council on Tuesday as a group of citizens was lobbying for an Allegheny County-wide civilian police review board.

The group thinks oversight is needed after the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose.

Outside the county courthouse, about 30 activists had a brief demonstration and then entered the courthouse to petition the Allegheny County Council to form the civilian police review board.

There already is a civilian police review board within the city of Pittsburgh, but that handles complaints of alleged police misconduct only within the city borders. The activists are asking for on to cover the 120-plus municipalities throughout Allegheny County, plus the 100-plus police departments that are under the county umbrella.

This is an idea that has been brought up before, but advocates say the fatal shooting of Rose by East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld has given this new urgency.

“We want to call upon the Allegheny County Council to step up and step forward and to create and to empower a civilian police review board for all of Allegheny County,” said activist organizer Khalid Raheem at the meeting. “We also recognize there are some legal challenges and some structural challenges that have to be addressed. We definitely see ourselves as being part of that discussion.”

There are difficulties with the creation of the county-wide civilian review board. The county doesn’t actually have jurisdiction over all the municipalities. The individual municipalities would have to approve the creation of this board and their jurisdiction within their towns. To that end, council is expected to approve four informational sessions that will take place throughout the county to start discussion he formation of this board and the difficulties therein.