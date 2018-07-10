  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arnold, Karen Peconi, Local TV, Pam Surano, Public Meeting, Rally

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – There have been repeated calls for the mayor of a local town to resign for a social media post about those protesting the shooting death of Antwon Rose.

On Tuesday night, there was a rally and a meeting and embattled Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi was present. As expected, a large crowd turned out in downtown Arnold calling for Mayor Peconi’s resignation.

karen peconi Arnold Mayor Refuses To Resign Amid Outcry

Photo Credit: KDKA

Mayor Peconi said she doesn’t plan on resigning and she attended the city council meeting and had a statement prepared to read to her hurting community.

The cries were reaching a critical mass before Tuesday’s city council meeting, which was moved outside the fireman’s training and social center to accommodate the crowd.

Peconi’s statement read, in part, “I am not planning to resign from the city of Arnold …,” before she was drowned out by boos.

In the city of 5,000, the diverse crowd of all ages had one voice. The community pleaded with Mayor Peconi for two hours to step down, and when she refused, city council took action.

“I made a motion for our solicitor to write a letter to Governor Wolf and the senate requesting Karen Peconi’s removal from office,” said Arnold City Council member Phil McKinley.

Some of the community is outraged over what they call a racist and controversial facebook post the mayor put on her personal page following the shootings death of Rose. Peconi’s said that protestors should be hit with water cannons. She followed up that post with a comment that protestors don’t care about jobs for Pittsburgh because none of them work them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s