Looking to sample the best burgers around town?

You’re in luck — using Yelp data and our own perfectly grilled methodology, we put together a ranked list of the best burger joints in Pittsburgh.

1. Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar

Topping the list is Winghart’s Burger & Whiskey Bar. Located at 5 Market Square in the Central Business District, the whiskey bar, which offers burgers, pizza and more, is the highest rated burger spot in Pittsburgh, boasting four stars out of 485 reviews on Yelp.

Here’s what Yelper Matthew U. had to write:

“This burger came out with a nice coating of melted cheese, kind of locking in that flavor that screams burger. The slaw wasn’t too tangy at all, it was more sweet than anything. And those fries, oh my god, they added a nice crispiness to this thing. Each bite was amazing.”

Jenn P. added, “They consistently make the most amazing burger I’ve eaten. I get the Harpers Fairly Good, medium well. It’s topped with a beef sauce, Boursin cheese, fried onions, and a fried egg.”

“Visiting on business and I really enjoyed the Beretta Veggie,” wrote John H. “One of the best veggie burgers I’ve had, and it was a falafel patty.”

2. Burgatory

Next up is Burgatory, situated at 932 Freeport Rd. With four stars out of 434 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which specializes burgers, is a proven local favorite.

“If you go here and like bacon then get the Fiddy Fiddy hamburger,” wrote Yelper Jennifer F. “It’s ground bacon and hamburger together. So good.”

“I ordered the Piggy Butter Jelly burger because I thought their ingredients (like candied bacon and habanero jam) sounded interesting,” added Joop V. “I was pleasantly surprised how well they went together.”

Reviewer Brad F. wrote, “My Morton’s steak burger was done perfectly and the service was very fast and friendly. I will definitely not wait as long next time to come back.”

3. Tessaro’s

Bloomfield’s Tessaro’s, located at 4601 Liberty Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the steakhouse and traditional American spot, which serves burgers, four stars out of 372 reviews.

“The best place for a good burger in Pittsburgh,” wrote Yelper Steven L. “Good beer selection. Friendly people. A must visit.”

“I had the Black and Bleu Burger and it was fantastic,” added Tim O. “Juicy, cooked to perfection with crispy bacon and just enough blue cheese, to make it tasty, but not overpowering.”

4. OTB Bicycle Café

Over in Southside Flats, check out OTB Bicycle Café, which has earned four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. You can find the New American spot and burger joint at 2518 E. Carson St.

“They do a nice job cooking burgers less than well done here, which is something I appreciate,” wrote Adam W.

“The Dirt Rag Burger is my absolute favorite,” added Karla D. “It comes with cheese, pickles and homemade Wholey’s peanut butter. I’ve had a burger similar to his other places and they just can’t touch OTB.”

5. Bier’s Pub

Last but not least, there’s Bier’s Pub, an Allegheny West favorite with four stars out of 202 reviews. Stop by 900 Western Ave. to hit up the pub and cocktail bar, which offers burgers, next time you’re in the mood for some beef.

“The burger is phenomenal. Just thinking about it makes my mouth water. Honestly, a good burger starts with good meat, and I do believe they purchase quality meat,” wrote Yelper Rachel C.

“You gotta have the burger,” added Fernando S. “Such a great mix of different beefs. I highly recommend it.”