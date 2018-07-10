  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMKDKA-TV Morning News at 4:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armstrong County, Boggs Township, Edward Wilson, Local TV, Stabbing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BOGGS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Kittanning man accused of stabbing another man multiple times.

State police say 35-year-old Edward D. Wilson, of Kittanning, got into a physical fight with a 34-year-old man around 2:20 a.m. Monday on Ridge Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

During the fight, Wilson allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen and neck.

The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

State police say an active warrant is out for Wilson’s arrest. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (724) 543-2011.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s