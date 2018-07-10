Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BOGGS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a Kittanning man accused of stabbing another man multiple times.

State police say 35-year-old Edward D. Wilson, of Kittanning, got into a physical fight with a 34-year-old man around 2:20 a.m. Monday on Ridge Road in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

During the fight, Wilson allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the abdomen and neck.

The victim was sent to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

State police say an active warrant is out for Wilson’s arrest. He’s facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (724) 543-2011.