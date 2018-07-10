Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by with some recipes perfect for summer brunches and picnics!

Lemonade Fried Chicken

(compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 24 hours (including brining time)

Cook Time: 15-18 minutes

Ingredients:

8 cont Market District™ Lemonade Ice Tea

1/2 cup kosher salt, plus more for seasoning

2/3 oz cont Nature’s Basket Organic Thyme

4 tbsp garlic, minced

2 whole chickens cut into 8 pieces (or 16 thighs and legs)

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 cup Wondra flour

2 cups club soda or sparkling water

Canola oil, for frying

Directions:

In a container mix together the lemonade, kosher salt and stir until dissolved. Add the thyme and 4 tbsp garlic. Add the chicken to the brine, cover and refrigerate for 12 hours up to 24 hours. Remove the chicken from the brine and pat dry with paper towels. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a large saucepan, heat the oil to 350°. Spread 1 cup of the all-purpose flour in a pan. In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1 ½ cups of flour with the Wondra flour and a generous pinch of salt. Whisk in the gradually seltzer until a thick batter forms. Dredge the chicken pieces in the flour, tap off the excess and dip 1 piece of chicken at a time in the batter, let the excess drip back into the bowl and add the chicken to the hot oil. Fry the chicken in batches at 350°, turning occasionally, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165°. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain before serving. Serve with hot sauce or hot honey.

Lemonade Sangria

(compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 6

Prep Time: 2 hours (including chilling time)

Cook Time: N/A

Ingredients:

750 mL Rosé wine, chilled

¼ cup brandy

½ cup strawberry puree

½ cup strawberries, sliced

1 cup raspberries

2 cups sparkling lemonade

Directions:

Combine all ingredients, except the sparkling lemonade into a large pitcher and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Before serving add the sparkling lemonade and serve.

Summer Berry Spoon Cake

(compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 8-10

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

Filling:

8 pints mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, hulled and quartered

¾ cup sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

Batter:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

2 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ sticks butter, melted

Directions:

FILLING: In a bowl, toss the fruit with the sugar and cornstarch and let stand for 10 minutes.

BATTER: Preheat the oven to 375°. In a bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, zest, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together the eggs, milk and vanilla. Combine the liquid into the dry ingredients until just mixed, then add in the melted butter and stir until smooth. Spread the filling in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spoon the batter on top. Bake until the fruit is bubbling and a toothpick inserted into the topping comes out clean. Let cool.